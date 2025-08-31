Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,171,030 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 214,301 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $43,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in Comcast by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Arete Research raised Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

Comcast Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $33.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.74. The stock has a market cap of $125.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

