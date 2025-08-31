Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4456 per share on Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a 1.6% increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.
Clearway Energy Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of CWEN.A stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.07. Clearway Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.37.
About Clearway Energy
