Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4456 per share on Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a 1.6% increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Clearway Energy Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of CWEN.A stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.07. Clearway Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.37.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

