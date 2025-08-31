CION Investment Corporation $CION Shares Sold by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CION Investment Corporation (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 76.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,796 shares during the quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC owned about 0.17% of CION Investment worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in CION Investment in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in CION Investment in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CION Investment in the first quarter valued at $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CION Investment in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in CION Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CION has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.50 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CION Investment in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised CION Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised CION Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

CION Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CION opened at $10.83 on Friday. CION Investment Corporation has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $12.71. The firm has a market cap of $564.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.22.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). CION Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 4.57%.The business had revenue of $52.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.34 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CION Investment Corporation will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

CION Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. CION Investment’s payout ratio is presently -757.89%.

CION Investment Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

