Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.58 and traded as high as C$13.05. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$13.05, with a volume of 301,244 shares trading hands.
CHE.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 18th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.25.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.08%.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.
