Chardan Capital Reiterates Neutral Rating for Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on Oncobiologics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Guggenheim downgraded Oncobiologics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oncobiologics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Oncobiologics Stock Performance

Shares of Oncobiologics stock opened at $0.85 on Thursday. Oncobiologics has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $8.32. The company has a market cap of $37.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72.

Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 million. On average, analysts predict that Oncobiologics will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncobiologics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTLK. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncobiologics in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oncobiologics by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 15,008 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oncobiologics by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 25,351 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oncobiologics by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 44,063 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oncobiologics by 865.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 21,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oncobiologics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

