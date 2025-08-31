Centric Wealth Management Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,017,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,460,693,000 after acquiring an additional 374,811 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 200.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,052,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,281,866,000 after acquiring an additional 71,888,500 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,911,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,574,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 3,638,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,229,000 after acquiring an additional 599,149 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $278,367,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $86.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.75. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $101.64. The company has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.3308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

