Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Plans $0.11 Dividend

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1074 per share by the transportation company on Monday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 573.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th.

Cathay Pacific Airways Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of CPCAY stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Cathay Pacific Airways Company Profile

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers international passenger and air cargo transportation services. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also engages in the property investment and travel reward program; operates as a travel tour operator; and provision of financial, aircraft acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and cargo terminal services.

