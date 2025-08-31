Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Insider Sells $2,332,200.00 in Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) insider Steve Miller sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $2,332,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 949,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,259,165.64. The trade was a 10.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $20.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.52. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $26.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $484,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 617,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,343,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPRX. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Stories

