Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Shares Up 1.2% – Still a Buy?

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $73.60 and last traded at $73.60. 1,286 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 5,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet has an average rating of “Buy”.

Cargojet Stock Up 1.2%

About Cargojet

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.34.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

