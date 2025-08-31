Caption Management LLC Makes New $7.71 Million Investment in ARK Innovation ETF $ARKK

Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 162,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,713,000. Caption Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of ARK Innovation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARKK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,890,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,115,000 after buying an additional 1,422,495 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 10,526.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 457,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after buying an additional 453,390 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,064,000. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,847,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,541,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARKK stock opened at $74.96 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $38.57 and a one year high of $79.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.80.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

