Caption Management LLC Invests $2.72 Million in Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 44,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $81.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $82.19.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $980.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.82 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a positive return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -68.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hasbro

In other Hasbro news, insider Timothy J. Kilpin sold 8,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $696,882.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,873.44. This represents a 16.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roberta K. Thomson sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $79,969.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,094,332.81. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,828 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hasbro from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Hasbro from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.42.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

