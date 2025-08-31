Caption Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fox Corporation $FOXA

Caption Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 102.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,766 shares during the quarter. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in FOX by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in FOX by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in FOX by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the 1st quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in FOX by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 19,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Up 0.4%

FOXA opened at $59.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.42. Fox Corporation has a 12 month low of $38.72 and a 12 month high of $60.24.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.26. FOX had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.88%.The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 94.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from FOX’s previous dividend of $0.18. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $310,459.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 133,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,316.51. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on FOXA shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on FOX from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on FOX from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FOX

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.