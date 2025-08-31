Calton & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,466,751,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $1,362,232,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 21,191.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $904,746,000 after buying an additional 5,382,847 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,592,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Chevron by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,628 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.95.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $160.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $277.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.78. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

