Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases 24,957 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 90.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,957 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at about $2,070,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 17.2% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 258,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 38,087 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 9.1% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 46.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 195,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 62,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:FSK opened at $18.23 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.70.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($1.23). FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.4%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 328.21%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.