Calton & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 294.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,001 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $2,367,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at $244,162,988.99. This represents a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,200. This represents a 25.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,564 shares of company stock valued at $51,792,190. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.31.

Get Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $333.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 192.99, a P/E/G ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.33. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.97 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $323.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.