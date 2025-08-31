Calton & Associates Inc. Has $2 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 112.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,431 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Capstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth $201,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 2,865,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,255,000 after acquiring an additional 365,776 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 123,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,109,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,389,000 after acquiring an additional 102,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 129,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on T. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday. HSBC lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.21.

AT&T Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.52. The company has a market cap of $209.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $29.65.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.07%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

