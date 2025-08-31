Calton & Associates Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 32,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $36.19 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $25.27 and a twelve month high of $36.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.57.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

