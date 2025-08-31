Brookfield Property Partners L.P. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:BPYPN)

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 30th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Monday, September 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd.
Brookfield Property Partners Trading Down 1.3%
NASDAQ BPYPN opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.24. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $15.49.
About Brookfield Property Partners
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Property Partners
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- DICKS’s Sporting Goods Stock Dropped After Earnings—Is It a Buy?
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Engines to AI: Cummins’ Surprising Growth Driver
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Smaller Industrials Names Seeing Surging Growth: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.