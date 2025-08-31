Brookfield Property Partners L.P. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:BPYPN)

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 30th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Monday, September 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd.

Brookfield Property Partners Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ BPYPN opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.24. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $15.49.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world’s premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world’s major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

