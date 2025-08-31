Brokerages Set Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Target Price at $101.57

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.5714.

RYTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 1,520 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $130,613.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,547.02. This trade represents a 6.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Christopher Paul German sold 1,500 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,590. This represents a 61.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,177 shares of company stock worth $9,977,553. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $103.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.98. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.93. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.27 and a beta of 2.38.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $48.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.72 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,831.43% and a negative net margin of 117.13%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

