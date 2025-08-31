Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Shares Up 1.3% – Should You Buy?

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 60.90 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 60.40 ($0.82). 510,765 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 896,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.60 ($0.80).

Brickability Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £194.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,020.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 61.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 63.14.

Brickability Group (LON:BRCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported GBX 8.59 EPS for the quarter. Brickability Group had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Brickability Group Plc will post 8.4193122 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Brickability Group Company Profile

In other Brickability Group news, insider Clive Norman sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 69, for a total transaction of £690,000. 13.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brickability Group Plc is a leading distributor and provider of specialist products and services to the UK construction industry. The business comprises four divisions: Bricks and Building Materials, Contracting, Distribution, and Strategic Importing. With an agile, de-centralised, capital-light business model, supported by a strong balance sheet, Brickability leverages the skills of its people company-wide to effectively service the complex and evolving needs of the construction industry.

Incorporated in 1985, the Group has grown organically through product diversification and geographic expansion, as well as through the acquisition of specialist businesses that support its long-term strategy for growth.

