BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.6429.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th.

BorgWarner Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of BWA opened at $42.75 on Tuesday. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $43.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average is $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.50%.The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. BorgWarner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from BorgWarner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.81%.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 31st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $100,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 55,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,359.45. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 229,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,276,120. This represents a 2.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $892,175 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 304,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after buying an additional 77,035 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 121,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after buying an additional 29,728 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,902,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 749,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,078,000 after buying an additional 55,487 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

