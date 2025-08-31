BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a 54.5% increase from BorgWarner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

BorgWarner has a dividend payout ratio of 9.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BorgWarner to earn $4.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $42.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $43.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.54.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.50%.The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. BorgWarner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 31st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

