Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a 4.8% increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Boise Cascade has a payout ratio of 10.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Boise Cascade to earn $11.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of BCC stock opened at $86.91 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $155.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Troy Little sold 2,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $168,942.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,453.10. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanna L. Barney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $87,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,776.96. The trade was a 7.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,015 shares of company stock valued at $602,929. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boise Cascade

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCC. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 502.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 630.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 338.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.