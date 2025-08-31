BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $59.21 Million Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 615,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 183,357 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $59,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACGL. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ACGL. Citigroup assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price objective on Arch Capital Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Arch Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down from $124.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.27.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $91.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.49. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $116.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.21.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.28. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.49%.The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total transaction of $941,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 433,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,822,404.35. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.