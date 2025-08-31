Blade Air Mobility (BLDE) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) is one of 259 public companies in the “Technology Services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Blade Air Mobility to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Blade Air Mobility and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blade Air Mobility 0 0 2 0 3.00 Blade Air Mobility Competitors 492 2188 4773 251 2.62

Blade Air Mobility presently has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 31.16%. As a group, “Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 26.21%. Given Blade Air Mobility’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blade Air Mobility is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

47.4% of Blade Air Mobility shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Blade Air Mobility shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Blade Air Mobility has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blade Air Mobility’s rivals have a beta of -14.14, meaning that their average stock price is 1,514% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blade Air Mobility and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blade Air Mobility $254.34 million -$27.31 million -19.85 Blade Air Mobility Competitors $1.24 billion $25.33 million 4.44

Blade Air Mobility’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Blade Air Mobility. Blade Air Mobility is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Blade Air Mobility and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blade Air Mobility -7.46% -8.45% -7.24% Blade Air Mobility Competitors -446.40% -688.05% -19.00%

Summary

Blade Air Mobility beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

