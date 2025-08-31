BlackRock $BLK Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $22,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 451 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,180.00 to $1,170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $980.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,151.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 17,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.50, for a total transaction of $19,207,611.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 61,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,763,964.50. This represents a 21.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total transaction of $20,301,321.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,617,148. The trade was a 48.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.2%

BLK opened at $1,128.45 on Friday. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $773.74 and a 52 week high of $1,171.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,101.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $997.65. The firm has a market cap of $174.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 29.68%.The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

