Bitwise Trendwise Ethereum and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AETH) Stock Price Down 2.6% – Here’s Why

Bitwise Trendwise Ethereum and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AETH – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.29 and last traded at $53.02. 6,186 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 2,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.42.

Bitwise Trendwise Ethereum and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bitwise Trendwise Ethereum and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Bitwise Trendwise Ethereum and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AETH – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 8.74% of Bitwise Trendwise Ethereum and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Bitwise Trendwise Ethereum and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Bitwise Ethereum Strategy ETF (AETH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is an actively managed fund that that seeks capital appreciation by providing Ethereum-linked exposure. The fund exclusively invests in ether futures contracts AETH was launched on Sep 29, 2023 and is issued by Bitwise.

