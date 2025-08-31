BILL’s (BILL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BILL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on BILL from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on BILL in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on BILL from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on BILL from $88.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

BILL Stock Down 5.5%

NYSE:BILL opened at $46.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.65, a PEG ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.35. BILL has a 1-year low of $36.55 and a 1-year high of $100.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.60.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $383.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.43 million. BILL had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 1.63%.BILL’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.520 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BILL will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at BILL

In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $80,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,734.50. The trade was a 16.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BILL

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 134.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 85.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in BILL by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BILL by 2,189.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

