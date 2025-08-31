Betterment LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF $BLV

Betterment LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 177.6% in the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA BLV opened at $68.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.82. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $76.87.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
