Betterment LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF $BLV

Betterment LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 177.6% in the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $68.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.82. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $76.87.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.