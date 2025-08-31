Betterment LLC Purchases 73,299 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF $DFEV

Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,299 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned 0.57% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $5,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF stock opened at $30.84 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $31.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.52 and its 200 day moving average is $28.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

