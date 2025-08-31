Betterment LLC Purchases 53,129 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

Betterment LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 877,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,129 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned 0.48% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $23,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 843,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,080,000 after acquiring an additional 135,562 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $440,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $855,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 712,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,663,000 after acquiring an additional 117,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 283,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $30.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.20. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $31.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

