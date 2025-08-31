Betterment LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $39,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $51,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $570.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $562.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $517.30. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $583.32.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.