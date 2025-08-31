Betterment LLC Increases Holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF $CGMS

Betterment LLC raised its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,603 shares during the period. Betterment LLC owned about 0.34% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $8,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CGMS. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 122,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

NYSEARCA:CGMS opened at $27.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.35. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.1371 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

