Betterment LLC Has $19.07 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,302 shares during the period. Betterment LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $19,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV stock opened at $77.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.38. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

