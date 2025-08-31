Betterment LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Betterment LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,015,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499,168 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned about 0.68% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $100,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 118.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 972,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,530,000 after acquiring an additional 527,119 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $324,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 220.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTIP opened at $50.68 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $48.28 and a 12 month high of $50.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

