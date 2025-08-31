Betterment LLC Decreases Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Betterment LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,222,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,769 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $38,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 323.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,232,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,734 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,266,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,432,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,475 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,511,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 275.3% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,421,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,393,000 after buying an additional 1,042,722 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $35.70 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

