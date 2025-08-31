Betterment LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Betterment LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,254,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519,518 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 0.9% of Betterment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Betterment LLC owned 1.20% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $371,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $24.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.81. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $25.11.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

