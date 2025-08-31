Betterment LLC Buys 77,643 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 812,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,643 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $31,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 267.4% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $45.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.19.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

