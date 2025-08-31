Betterment LLC Buys 150,443 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Betterment LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,408,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 150,443 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 4.6% of Betterment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Betterment LLC owned about 4.96% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $1,941,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,881,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,290,391,000 after buying an additional 5,297,542 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11,651.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,444,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,582,000 after buying an additional 13,330,037 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,936,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,666,000 after purchasing an additional 299,520 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,199,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,047,000 after purchasing an additional 802,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,588,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,088,000 after purchasing an additional 550,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $104.46 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.50.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

