Betterment LLC Buys 14,875 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,875 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $35,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $252.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.46 and a 200 day moving average of $231.39. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.