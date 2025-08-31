Betterment LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Betterment LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 89.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,966 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $10,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM stock opened at $234.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.97. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $240.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.3161 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

