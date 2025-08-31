Betterment LLC Acquires 34,584 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 273,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,584 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $140,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Solution LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 154,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,254 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $264,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $593.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $579.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $543.85. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $597.07. The firm has a market cap of $712.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

