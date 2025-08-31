Betterment LLC Acquires 204,002 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV

Betterment LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 172.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 322,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,002 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $9,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFSV. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 617,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,007,000 after purchasing an additional 124,933 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 142,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 13,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,569,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,324,000 after purchasing an additional 218,768 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 320,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $32.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.97. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $34.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.