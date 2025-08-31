Benchstone Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Wingstop Inc. $WING

Benchstone Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 56.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 30,053 shares during the period. Benchstone Capital Management LP’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $5,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 106.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Wingstop by 280.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WING shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $296.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.52.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Wingstop stock opened at $328.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.84. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $204.00 and a one year high of $433.86.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $174.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.60 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 25.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In related news, CFO Alex Kaleida sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.09, for a total value of $2,030,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,864.58. This represents a 39.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total transaction of $1,666,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,842,034.18. This represents a 9.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,838 shares of company stock worth $8,118,535. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

