Benchstone Capital Management LP Purchases 362,861 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

Benchstone Capital Management LP increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362,861 shares during the quarter. Norwegian Cruise Line comprises about 4.0% of Benchstone Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Benchstone Capital Management LP owned about 0.45% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $37,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,012.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.24. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

