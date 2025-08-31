Benchstone Capital Management LP Invests $28.77 Million in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Benchstone Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 171,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,767,000. Broadcom comprises about 3.1% of Benchstone Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total transaction of $14,176,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 361,937 shares in the company, valued at $91,117,639.75. This trade represents a 13.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total value of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,286,457 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVGO opened at $297.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.90 and a fifty-two week high of $317.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 111.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $287.74 and its 200 day moving average is $234.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 88.39%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Arete Research raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.79.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

