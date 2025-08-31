Benchstone Capital Management LP Has $22.88 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Benchstone Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,240 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 2.4% of Benchstone Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Benchstone Capital Management LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $22,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $313.68 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $276.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $301.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.18. The stock has a market cap of $223.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.52.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,740. This trade represents a 22.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,690. The trade was a 90.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,341 shares of company stock worth $2,229,327 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $345.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.38.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

