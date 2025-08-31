Benchstone Capital Management LP Grows Stake in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Benchstone Capital Management LP raised its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 226,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises approximately 5.2% of Benchstone Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Benchstone Capital Management LP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $49,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.5% in the first quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in American Tower by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT opened at $203.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.18. American Tower Corporation has a 1 year low of $172.51 and a 1 year high of $243.56. The company has a market capitalization of $95.38 billion, a PE ratio of 74.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%.The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

In other American Tower news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,130.25. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res cut American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $250.00 price objective on shares of American Tower and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.73.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

