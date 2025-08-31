Benchstone Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 88,572 Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Benchstone Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 88,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,916,000. Texas Instruments comprises 1.7% of Benchstone Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group set a $255.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $202.48 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $221.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.