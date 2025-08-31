Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Trims Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC cut its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 price target on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sharon E. Underberg sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.60, for a total value of $3,551,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,011,249.60. This trade represents a 46.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 8,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.74, for a total transaction of $5,279,921.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,041.68. This trade represents a 54.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,057 shares of company stock valued at $34,293,468 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $647.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $582.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $500.48. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $356.14 and a one year high of $688.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.49.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.400-12.760 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.